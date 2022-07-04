Brazilian forward Jesus moves to Arsenal from Manchester City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Arsenal on Monday confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on a long-term contract.

"I'm very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here," Mikel Arteta, the Gunners manager, said in a statement.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy," he added.

The 25-year-old produced 95 goals and 46 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons in Manchester.

He helped the City win 11 major trophies, including four English Premier League titles. Jesus is a regular in the Brazilian national team, making 56 appearances and scoring 19 goals. He was a member of the squad which clinched the 2019 Copa America.