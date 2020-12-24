UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Institute Says Chinese Vaccine Effective

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Brazilian institute says Chinese vaccine effective

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Clinical trials of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac have "reached the efficacy threshold" demanded by the World Health Organization, the Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution said on Wednesday.

However, the Butantan Institute didn't publish the results of those trials -- the last before authorization.

"We're reached the efficacy threshold that allows us to seek an emergency use" authorization from Brazil's Anvisa regulatory agency, said Butantan director Dimas Covas.

He said a clause in the Sinovac contract insisted that these phase III test results could only be made public once all clinical trials around the world have been completed.

In Brazil, 13,000 volunteers took part in the trials, which were also performed in Turkey, Indonesia and China.

"Our entire program remains unchanged. The production of doses is continuing in our factory and the immunization campaign will begin as expected on January 25," said Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

The WHO's efficacy threshold is 50 percent but other laboratories, such as Pfizer and BioNTech that are collaborating on a vaccine that has already been administered to thousands of people in the United States and Britain, have reached 90 percent efficacy.

Covas said the Federal government would order 100 million CoronaVac doses, more than double the 46 million initially publicized.

Immunization has been a highly politicized issue in Brazil where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he won't take a vaccine while he's also tried to discredit the CoronaVac jab.

The Butantan Institute is supported by Sao Paulo state, whose governor Joao Doria repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro over the country's coronavirus response and is expected to challenge the incumbent in the 2022 presidential elections.

Brazil has suffered the second largest number of coronavirus deaths in the world after the US with 188,000 dead.

Related Topics

Dead World Governor Turkey China Sao Paulo Indonesia Brazil United States January All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

8 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

9 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

8 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

10 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.