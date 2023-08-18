Brazilian jiujitsu offers lifeline to Rio favela kids

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :In a hilltop slum crammed between two of Rio de Janeiro's wealthiest neighborhoods, children practice Brazilian jiujitsu, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the black belts whose graffiti portraits decorate their gym's walls.

Brazilian jiujitsu has provided an escape route for numerous kids from the rough alleys of Cantagalo, an impoverished favela whose shacks spill down a hill between the upscale beach neighborhoods of Copacabana and Ipanema.

Taking a break from teaching holds to a group of boys grappling on the mat, jiujitsu master Douglas Rufino says he has seen the sport literally save kids' lives.

"I can say it saved me, too," says Rufino, 41.

"I could have followed another path here in the community," a neighborhood rife with drug gangs and violence, he says.