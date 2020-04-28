Brazilian judge orders probe into accusations by ex-justice minister against Bolsonaro

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A Brazilian supreme court judge on Tuesday ordered an investigation into accusations by ex-justice and security minister Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro sought to "interfere" with police investigations.

In his decision, obtained by AFP, Judge Celso de Mello gave the Federal police 60 days to question Moro about his explosive allegations. The findings could result in either a request for political trial against Bolsonaro or an indictment against Moro for false testimony.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, resigned on Friday after clashing with Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief.