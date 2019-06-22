UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Lawmaker's Sons Detained In Dad's Killing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Brazilian lawmaker's sons detained in dad's killing

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Police in Brazil suspect an evangelical pastor, the husband of a prominent Federal lawmaker, was shot dead this week by two of their 55 children following an extramarital "betrayal," according to news reports Friday.

Anderson do Carmo, 42, was shot 30 times, many of the bullets hitting him in his pelvic region, around dawn on Sunday in the garage of his house in Niteroi, in the greater Rio de Janeiro area.

Two days later, one of the 51 children he had adopted with Flordelis dos Santos Souza, a lawmaker from Rio state, confessed to carrying out the hit.

The adopted son said he had acted on the orders of one of dos Santos Souza's four biological children.

Both men have been detained.

Lurid media reports have been circulating about a family drama which could include three sisters and even the 58-year-old deputy herself, allegedly motivated by an extramarital "betrayal" by the pastor.

News sites quoted an unnamed son of the couple as saying that police suspected three of the sisters and the lawmaker of involvement in the killing.

Prosecutor Barbara Lomba, who is leading the investigation, declined to comment on the reports on Friday, but did not dismiss them.

"It is not clear if it was carried out in the manner described or if they (the two brothers) were the only people involved, so there is still much to be discovered. There are many possible motivations, and it could be more than one of them," she told reporters.

There was no evidence of an extramarital affair, Lomba added.

Dos Santos Souza is a member of the conservative Social Democrat Party (PSD) and garnered 197,000 votes in the 2018 election, the most votes won by a woman in the state of Rio.

Born in the favela, or shanty town, of Jacarezinho in the north of the city, she is described in the state assembly registry as a "pastor and musician" who was educated in media studies.

She met her husband in 1994 and together they founded what they called the Community of the Evangelical Ministry Flordelis.

In 2015 she said that "one morning I woke up to a great uproar in my house in Jacarezinho. When my husband and I opened the door, we were astounded: there were 37 kids and teenagers fleeing a killing at the Central de Brazil," one of Rio's main train stations.

"That is how my story of adoptions started," she said.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Dead Police Jacarezinho Niteroi Santos Rio De Janeiro Brazil Women Sunday 2015 2018 Family Media From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

8 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

8 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.