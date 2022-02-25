UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Mining Giant Vale Quadrupled Profits In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Brazilian mining giant Vale on Thursday reported a net profit of $22.4 billion in 2021, nearly four times higher than the previous year, which it said was driven by a sharp rise in the price of iron ore, among other factors.

In addition to the 360 percent increase in net profit over 2020, the company indicated a net profit of $5.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

In the same quarter of 2020, Vale posted a net profit of only $739 million, as it struggled to recover from the 2019 collapse of a mine-waste dam in Brumadinho, in southeastern Brazil, which killed 270 people.

Vale's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $31.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 79 percent over the previous year.

"In a year still marked by the persistent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and market volatility, we were able to deliver significant achievements in creating sustainable value to all our stakeholders," CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said.

The company attributed the positive numbers to higher iron ore prices following an increase in global demand.

Last year the average price of iron ore sold by Vale was 46.5 percent higher than in 2020, although in the fourth quarter prices fell due to cuts in steel production in China, which impacted demand.

Additionally, iron ore production increased by 5.1 percent compared to 2020.

Vale announced that it will pay some $3.5 billion in dividends to its shareholders in March.

