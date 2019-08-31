Brazilian minister meets Trump, says on 'same page' over Amazon fires

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Brazil and the United States are in agreement over fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said Friday after meeting President Donald Trump at the White House.

"I think we're on the same page, the governments are on the same page," said Araujo, explaining that this means pushing back against what he said was interference in Brazil's affairs by foreign governments concerned over the rainforest's future.

Araujo was accompanied in the meeting with Trump by rightwing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, tapped to become ambassador to Washington.