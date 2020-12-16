UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Congratulates Biden On Election Win

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Brazilian president congratulates Biden on election win

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election.

In a Twitter post written in Portuguese, Bolsonaro said he is ready to work with the new administration and continue to "build a Brazil-U.

S. alliance" for the benefit of their people.

The message also posted on the Brazilian Foreign Ministry's website.

The U.S. Electoral College on Monday gave Biden an electoral majority of 306 votes, confirming his victory in November's election. Biden will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Alliance November Post

Recent Stories

APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the ..

25 minutes ago

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘ ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates expands its global network with restart o ..

37 minutes ago

UAE condemns Kabul terror attacks

41 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country durin ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.