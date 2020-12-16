Brazilian president congratulates Biden on election win

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election.

In a Twitter post written in Portuguese, Bolsonaro said he is ready to work with the new administration and continue to "build a Brazil-U.

S. alliance" for the benefit of their people.

The message also posted on the Brazilian Foreign Ministry's website.

The U.S. Electoral College on Monday gave Biden an electoral majority of 306 votes, confirming his victory in November's election. Biden will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.