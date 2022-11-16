UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Offers To Host UN Climate Talks In Amazon

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Brazilian president offers to host UN climate talks in Amazon

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at UN COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Wednesday that he wants the 2025 summit to be held in the Amazon region as he vowed to fight deforestation.

Lula received an enthusiastic welcome as hundreds of people packed the pavilion of Brazilian Amazon states in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, greeting the leftist leader with applause and selfies.

The president-elect, whose previous term was from 2003 to 2010, is expected to inject much needed momentum into the COP27 climate talks in his first international trip since defeating far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who presided over years of rampant Amazon deforestation.

"I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world," Lula said. "Brazil was not born to be an isolated country.

"We will put up a very strong fight against illegal deforestation," he said.

Lula announced the creation of a ministry of Indigenous people, vowing to "take very good care" of the region's communities.

Under Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of agribusiness, average annual deforestation increased 75 percent compared to the previous decade.

Lula said he would ask UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the 2025 COP meeting to be held in Brazil.

"And in Brazil it has to be in the Amazon," said Lula, who suggested that the states of Amazonia and Para both have the infrastructure to host it.

l

Related Topics

World United Nations Egypt Brazil Colombian Peso All From

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

2 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

3 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

3 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

5 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.