Brazilian regulator denies permission to import Russian Covid vaccine

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil's health regulator on Monday denied a request from several states to import Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, saying it did not have the technical data needed to verify the jab's safety and efficacy.

"We will never allow millions of Brazilians to be exposed to products without due verification of quality, safety and efficacy," said Antonio Barra Torres, president of Federal health regulator Anvisa.