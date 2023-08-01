Brazilian-Saudi investment forum witnesses signing of 25 MoUs in various fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Investment organized here on Monday the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, which saw the signing of many memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields.

The 25 MoUs covered the fields of petrochemicals, healthcare, defence, food, real estate, tourism, water desalination and treatment, and agriculture.

Attending the Forum were Brazil's Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services Geraldo Alckmin; Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih; Mayor of Sao Paulo Ricardo Nunes; Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Faisal bin Ibrahim Ghulam; President of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo Josue Gomes; and a number of government officials, CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from both countries.

The Forum constituted a significant opportunity for Saudi and Brazilian companies to exchange expertise, explore collaboration and partnership prospects and discover the investment opportunities available in the two countries.

The Forum also saw presentations about the "INVEST SAUDI" initiative, investment in the Kingdom's economic zones, Riyadh Expo 2030, investment opportunities in Brazil and the investment environment in Sao Paulo.

Additionally, dialogue sessions were held during the Forum, covering the sectors of transportation, logistics services, mining, food industries, agriculture, healthcare, sports, and entertainment.