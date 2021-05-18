Brazilian teenager Talles Magno set for New York City move

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :New York City have reached a deal to sign Brazilian teenager Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama, according to media reports in the South American country.

The 18-year-old forward is currently in New York and is expected to sign a five-year contract after undergoing a routine medical examination, news outlet Globo Esporte said on Monday.

It added that the deal could be worth up to 12 million U.S. Dollars, including performance-based bonuses.

Magno, who has represented Brazil at youth level, has made 61 first-team appearances for Vasco da Gama and scored five goals since making his first-team debut in 2019.

He is the second Brazilian to join New York City in two months, following the arrival Thiago Andrade from Bahia in early April.

New York City, an affiliate of English Premier League giants Manchester City, are currently third in the 14-team MLS Eastern Conference standings, three points behind leaders New England.