Brazilian Tennis Player Matos Handed Life Ban For Match-fixing

Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Brazilian tennis player Matos handed life ban for match-fixing

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Brazil's Diego Matos was given a life ban from professional tennis and fined £100,600 ($125,000) after being found guilty of match-fixing on Monday.

An anti-corruption hearing found Matos contrived the outcome of 10 matches played in 2018 at ITF level tournaments in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Portugal and Spain.

The 31-year-old was also found guilty of not cooperating with a Tennis Integrity Unit investigation as he refused to comply fully with requests to provide his mobile phone for forensic examination and failed to supply financial records.

Matos has been ordered to repay £9,650 ($12,000) he received from tournaments in Ecuador.

He had been provisionally suspended from tennis since December 2018.

He is currently ranked 373 in doubles, with a highest singles ranking of 580 in April 2012.

