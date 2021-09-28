Brazilian town seeks damages in Germany for deadly dam collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Munich, Germany, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A Munich court on Tuesday began hearing a case against a German audit company over failures that led to a dam collapse in Brazil in 2019 that left 270 people dead.

The town of Brumadinho and the family of one of the victims are seeking compensation from TUEV SUED, which they claim certified the dam on behalf of mining company Vale, despite significant safety failings.

In January 2019, the reservoir, holding millions of tonnes of tailings -- mineral-laced mining waste -- broke apart, washing over the mine near the town in the south of Brazil.

The resulting wave spread toxic mud across the area, engulfing mine workers and local residents, and causing major ecological damage.

The brother of an engineer killed in the disaster and one of the claimants in the case, Gustavo Barroso said: "I am very, very sad and still outraged that TUEV SUED refuses to accept responsibility." Brumadinho was still suffering the economic and ecological consequences of the disaster, the town mayor Avimar Barcelos said.

Barcelos called on officials from TUEV SUED to visit Brumadinho to inspect the damages, and criticised the audit company for "not helping us to rebuild our town".

The claimants argue they cannot access justice in Brazil because the legal system is "totally ineffective", leading them to the German courts system, where they hope to pave the way for claims by 1,200 affected individuals.

According to authorities in Brazil, TUEV SUED failed to assess the condition of the dam against international safety standards.

The German group contested the accusations, saying the responsibility for damages sits with the Brazilian mining company.

The mine owner Vale this year said it would pay $7 billion for the social and economic damage caused by the disaster, of which $1.7 billion would go to victims.

Brazilian authorities have opened criminal investigations into several TUEV SUED and Vale employees in relation to the disaster.