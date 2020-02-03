UrduPoint.com
Brazilians In Wuhan Ask Help Leaving Ground Zero Of Virus Drama

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Brazilians in Wuhan ask help leaving ground zero of virus drama

Sao Paulo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A group of Brazilians stuck in the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak has sent President Jair Bolsonaro a video aired Sunday pleading for help to return home.

Reading from a letter dated January 30 from the sprawling eastern city of Wuhan, they told him they were willing to be quarantined when they get back.

"As we write this letter, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus or symptoms of infection," one of the group said.

There is no official figure as to how many Brazilians are in Wuhan.

It was estimated to be about 70, although some of those citizens came home before the city was effectively shut off.

The government in Brasilia has said it is studying the possibility of repatriating Brazilians from Wuhan but there are diplomatic, budgetary and legal impediments.

Bolsonaro said Friday that in order to carry out such an operation, a law must be passed guaranteeing that such people would remain quarantined when they return.

Brazil so far has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

