UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Blames 'judicial Activism' For Covid Probe

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro blames 'judicial activism' for Covid probe

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he was the victim of "judicial activism" after a Supreme Court judge ordered the Senate to launch an inquiry into his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comment came a day after Justice Luis Roberto Barroso's ruling set up a potentially damaging inquiry into Bolsonaro's response to Covid-19, which the far-right leader has repeatedly downplayed even as it has claimed 345,000 lives in Brazil.

"Barroso suffers from a lack of moral courage and an excess of judicial activism," Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.

"That's not what Brazil needs. We're at a critical moment in the pandemic, there are people dying, and a Supreme Court justice is playing politics along with the Senate." Brazil is suffering through a new, deadly surge of Covid-19 that is pushing hospitals to the breaking point across most of the country.

It already has the second-highest death toll worldwide in the pandemic, after the United States, and is struggling to secure enough vaccines for its 212 million people.

The Senate commission will be tasked with investigating "the actions and omissions of the Federal government... particularly with regard to the worsening of the health crisis in the state of Amazonas, after the lack of oxygen for hospitalized patients," the judge's ruling stated.

In January, dozens of people died in Manaus, the state's capital, when hospitals ran out of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

In another blow to Bolsonaro, the Supreme Court also ruled Thursday that regional authorities can prohibit in-person religious services under Covid-19 restrictions, something he had strongly opposed.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Died Manaus Brasilia Brazil United States January Moral From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

9 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.