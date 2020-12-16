UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro Congratulates Biden On Election Victory

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro congratulates Biden on election victory

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he was "ready to work" with Joe Biden as he congratulated the US president-elect on his victory, more than a month after the November 3 election.

Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of outgoing President Donald Trump, joined Russia's Vladimir Putin and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico among the last high-profile leaders to recognize Biden's victory after it was confirmed Monday by the US Electoral College.

"My congratulations to Joe Biden, with my best wishes and the hope that the United States continues to be the 'land of the free and the home of the brave'," said the far-right leader in a statement, quoting the final line of the US national anthem.

"I will be prepared to work with your excellence and to continue to build a Brazil-United States alliance, in defence of sovereignty, democracy and freedom throughout the world.

" While most high-profile world leaders had congratulated Biden more than a month ago, Bolsonaro had declined to follow suit.

Bolsonaro, who is often called as the "Tropical Trump", had previously avoided mentioning the US election, and his Vice-President Hamilton Mourao said last month he would congratulate "whomever is elected" when "the time is right."Bolsonaro had clashed with Biden during the US election campaign after the Democratic president-elect criticized Brazil over its failure to protect the Amazon rainforest from wildfires.

The Brazil leader fired back that the statement was "disastrous and unnecessary."

