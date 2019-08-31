Ariquemes, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment, as the country aligns itself with the United States over fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

The far-right leader's comments come as the latest official data show thousands of new fires were ignited across Brazil on Thursday -- the first day of a ban on burning -- with most of them in the Amazon basin.

Offers of international help to combat the worst fires in the Amazon in years have been made, but the issue has provoked accusations in Brazil that foreign countries -- particularly in Europe -- were trying to meddle in its affairs.

Brazil has found an ally in the United States where President Donald Trump has praised Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis and offered US assistance.

After meeting Trump at the White House Friday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said the two countries were "on the same page" over the fires.

The talks were also attended by Bolsonaro's son and hopeful ambassador to the United States, Eduardo.

"I think we're on the same page, the governments are on the same page," Araujo told reporters, explaining that this means pushing back against what he said was interference in Brazil's affairs by foreign governments concerned over the rainforest's future.

Bolsonaro has accused France and Germany of "buying" Brazil's sovereignty after the G7 offered $20 million in Amazon fire aid and he initially rejected the money unless his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron withdrew "insults" made against him.

Bolsonaro later said Brazil would accept bilateral aid to fight the fires, but has insisted the Latin American country must control the money.

Trump said Wednesday that the United States was ready to help Brazil fight the fires and criticized the G7 for failing to consult Bolsonaro over its initiative.