Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell: Press

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a military hospital in Brasilia Monday to undergo tests after feeling unwell, local press reported.

Bolsonaro, 67, who was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign leaving him with lasting health problems, was absent from an evening event organized by the Republican Party which he had been slated to attend.

"I'm sure the president is fine, it's just some extra exams he's doing, that's why he's not here," party chairman Marcos Pereira said.

According to the G1 news site, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who attended the event, said that her husband "is fine," and Minister of Communication Fabio Faria reported that the president simply felt "discomfort.

" AFP contacted the presidential press service but did not immediately receive a response.

In January, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days in Sao Paulo with a partially blocked intestine.

The president, in power since 2019, was also admitted to the hospital in mid-July with the same problem, staying for four days although he did not undergo surgery.

Due to the stab wound, the far-right leader has undergone at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him more prone to intestinal disorders.

