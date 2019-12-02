(@imziishan)

Rio, Brazil, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he would appeal to US President Donald Trump to show understanding towards Brazil in a looming row over fresh steel and aluminum tariffs.

"I hope that he understands and does not penalize us," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview.

Trump announced earlier he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina after Currency depreciations made their exports to the United States more competitive.