Brazil's Bolsonaro In Plea For Trump Understanding On Tariffs
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM
Rio, Brazil, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he would appeal to US President Donald Trump to show understanding towards Brazil in a looming row over fresh steel and aluminum tariffs.
"I hope that he understands and does not penalize us," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview.
Trump announced earlier he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina after Currency depreciations made their exports to the United States more competitive.