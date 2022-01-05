(@FahadShabbir)

Sao Paulo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he had been cleared to leave the hospital after being treated for an intestinal blockage.

"Authorized to leave now. Thanks to everyone," the 66-year-old president tweeted along with a photo of himself surrounded by his doctors at the Sao Paolo hospital where he was admitted Monday.