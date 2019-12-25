UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says 'fine' Now But Lost Memory After Fall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'fine' now but lost memory after fall

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily lost his memory after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old slipped Monday night in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace, the latest health scare for the Brazilian leader who was wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 while campaigning for the presidency.

"At that moment I lost memory," he said of the fall.

"The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine," Bolsonaro said in a telephone interview with Band television.

"I didn't know, for example, what I did yesterday." Bolsonaro spent the night at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released Tuesday "with the recommendation that he rest," his office said in a statement.

A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the statement said.

"I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I'm going to take care of myself," Bolsonaro said in the interview.

His health has been a subject of concern ever since he became president on January 1.

He has undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wound to his abdomen, most recently in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

"My health is fine," he told Band tv, but added "there are some consequences" of the stabbing.

"One adapts to this new reality. The knife wound together with age is a dangerous mixture," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro tweeted passages from the Bible: "For if they fall, one will lift up his companion.

"But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up," he said, quoting Ecclesiastes.

Related Topics

Attack Fine Alvorada Brasilia January September 2018 Cancer TV From

Recent Stories

Over 20,000 athletes to participate in Zayed Marat ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pope Francis on Christmas

8 hours ago

DHA adopts &#039;Track and Trace&#039; system to e ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

9 hours ago

IMF notes positive economic performance of Pakista ..

8 hours ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.