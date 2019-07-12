UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says May Appoint Son As US Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro says may appoint son as US ambassador

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Jair Bolsonaro is considering appointing his son Eduardo as ambassador to Washington, the Brazilian leader has revealed, citing the 35-year-old's friendship with the children of US President Donald Trump.

Eduardo, currently a member of parliament, accompanied his father to a private meeting with Trump during a diplomatic visit to Washington in March.

"In my opinion, he can be the right person and could present the message perfectly in Washington," Brazil's right-wing leader told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.

But the decision is up to Eduardo, he added, who would have to resign from Congress and secure approval by the Senate.

Eduardo, the third of the president's four sons, said he had yet to receive a formal offer but would accept the role.

"If the president entrusts me with this mission, I would be ready to resign my mandate," he said.

"I speak English, I speak Spanish, I was elected with a record number of votes, I am chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee... I believe these credentials give me a certain qualification."The president announced he was considering his son for the role one day after Eduardo turned 35 -- the minimum legal age required for overseas ambassadorships in Brazil.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Parliament Visit Trump Brasilia Brazil March Congress From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge ..

7 minutes ago

Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis believe th ..

16 minutes ago

Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide s ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to remove Arsha ..

26 minutes ago

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.