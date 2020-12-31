(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed neighboring Argentina's decision to legalize abortion Wednesday, branding it as state "consent" to killing children.

"I deeply regret the lives of Argentine children, now exposed to being cut from the wombs of their mothers with the consent of the state," tweeted the far-right leader of the world's biggest Catholic country.