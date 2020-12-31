UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro slams Argentina abortion law

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro slammed neighboring Argentina's decision to legalize abortion Wednesday, branding it as state "consent" to killing children.

"I deeply regret the lives of Argentine children, now exposed to being cut from the wombs of their mothers with the consent of the state," tweeted the far-right leader of the world's biggest Catholic country.

