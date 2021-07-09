UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Bolsonaro Slams Corruption Probe With Foul Language

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro slams corruption probe with foul language

Brasília, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used foul language Thursday as he said he would refuse to answer corruption charges that a Senate committee is investigating involving government vaccine purchases.

The senate's Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, known in Portuguese by its acronym CPI, has been for weeks investigating Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do you know what my answer is?" Bolsonaro said in his weekly broadcast on social media.

"I crap on the CPI. I will answer nothing." Senators on the commission have asked Bolsonaro to answer charges that a deal to purchase the Indian-made Covaxin vaccine was a front to embezzle millions of Dollars, that a Bolsonaro ally masterminded the plan, and that the president knew about it.

"I'm not going to answer any kind of hypothetical situation to that kind of people," Bolsonaro snapped, claiming that the senators "are not concerned about the truth but instead are interested in wearing down the government.

" In a letter, the three senators heading the commission -- Omar Aziz, Randolfe Rodrigues and Renan Calheiros -- said that after 13 days of accusations Bolsonaro has yet to clearly and "categorically" reject "the serious statements attributed to him." A health ministry official earlier told the senators that his superiors had exerted "atypical, excessive" pressure on him to approve payment for the Indian vaccine deal, which he suspected was over-billed.

The official said he informed Bolsonaro in March, but the president apparently failed to pass the information to the police.

This resulted in Brazil's attorney general looking into whether Bolsonaro participated in a coverup.

On Wednesday Aziz ordered the arrest of a former director of Brazil's health ministry on charges of perjury in connection with the case.

Related Topics

India Corruption Senate Police Social Media Brazil March Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

8 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

9 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

9 hours ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.