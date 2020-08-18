BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAO PAULO -- Brazil registered 684 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 108,536, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, 19,373 new cases were reported in the same period, bringing the total number of infections to 3,359,570.

Sao Paulo continues to be the epicenter of the disease in the country, with 702,665 cases and 26,899 deaths.

RABAT -- Morocco registered 1,069 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 43,558, the health ministry said.

The total recoveries increased by 597 to 29,941, while the death toll rose to 681 after 23 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, in a press briefing.

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased on Monday by 456 to 9,337 while the death toll went up by two to 105, the Health Ministry reported.

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said Monday that the virus has been spreading and the control is difficult for the moment while adding that governors in each city will supervise the measures taken by citizens to restrict the spread of the virus.

TEHRAN -- Iran reported on Monday 2,247 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number in the country to 345,450, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update that 1,255 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

SHANGHAI -- Shanghai reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The imported cases were all Chinese nationals working overseas.

All the 14 cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 202 close contacts of the patients on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia's confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 31,336 after 1,460 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Monday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Monday, said sixteen more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past 24-hours period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 544.

WASHINGTON -- A new analysis of hospitalization rates from the University of Minnesota showed African American, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaskan Native populations in the United States are significantly more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than whites.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, found significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups after reviewing nearly 49,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations over a two-month period in the 12 U.S. states that report such data for hospital patients.