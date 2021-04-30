UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Covid Death Toll Surpasses 400,000

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Brazil's Covid death toll surpasses 400,000

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 400,000 Thursday, as the country struggled to secure enough vaccines and the Senate investigated whether President Jair Bolsonaro's government has exacerbated the crisis.

The health ministry reported 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Brazil's overall toll to 401,186 -- second only to the United States.

With 212 million people, the South American giant also has one of the highest mortality rates in the pandemic, at 189 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants -- the worst in the Americas and 14th worldwide.

Brazil has been devastated by a surge in cases since the start of the year that pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse in many areas.

Although it appears to have passed the peak of the new wave, the number of daily deaths remains staggeringly high, at an average of 2,526 over the past week, behind only India.

Experts blame the latest surge on the "Brazil variant" of the virus, a mutation that emerged in or around the Amazon rainforest city of Manaus in December.

Known as P1, it can reinfect people who have had the original strain of the virus, and may be more contagious.

Around 28 million people in Brazil have received a first Covid-19 vaccine dose, just over 13 percent of the population.

About 12.7 million have received a second.

But cities in 14 of Brazil's 27 states have had to suspend second doses because of shortages, according to tv Globo.

The Senate meanwhile opened an investigation Tuesday into whether there was criminal neglect in the Bolsonaro administration's handling of the pandemic.

The far-right president has controversially downplayed the virus, fought stay-at-home measures to contain it and rejected offers of various vaccines.

Related Topics

India Senate Manaus Brazil United States May December Criminals TV Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

6 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

9 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

8 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.