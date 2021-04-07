UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Daily Covid Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 For First Time

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Brazil's daily Covid death toll surpasses 4,000 for first time

Brasília, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Brazil registered more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time Tuesday, the health ministry said, as the country reeled from a surge of infections that has made it the current epicenter of the pandemic.

The coronavirus claimed 4,195 lives in the deadliest day of the pandemic yet for the hard-hit country, whose total reported death toll is now nearly 337,000, second only to the United States.

