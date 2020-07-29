UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Death Toll Tops 88,000

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:21 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil on Tuesday recorded 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 88,539.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 40,816 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,483,191, said the health ministry.

SANTIAGO -- Chile on Tuesday reported 349,800 cases of novel coronavirus infection and 9,240 deaths from the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,876 new cases and 53 more patients died.

HARARE -- Zimbabweans will mark Heroes' Day and Defense Forces Day without gatherings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities said on Tuesday.

"There will be no gatherings this year to mark both events. His Excellency, the President will address the nation using virtual platforms," Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a briefing.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including 98 locally-transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Eighty-nine of the 98 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

ADDIS ABABA -- The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday warned African countries to brace for possible "acute shortage" of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the near future.

The Africa CDC made the urgent call for preparedness to avert a possible "acute shortage" of COVID-19 personal protective equipments in its detailed publication issued on Tuesday under the theme "strategies for managing acute shortages of personal protective equipment during COVID-19 pandemic." CAIRO -- Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,667 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 296,273. Meanwhile, Kuwait entered the third phase of its plan to restore normal life.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said that the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran rose to 16,147 after 235 new deaths were added.

