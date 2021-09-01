UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Economy Contracts 0.1% In Q2

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Brazil's economy contracts 0.1% in Q2

Brasília, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Brazil's economy performed worse than expected in the second quarter of 2021, contracting 0.1 percent in the latest sign the Latin American giant's coronavirus recovery has lost steam.

Analysts had forecast growth of around 0.2 percent but the economy appeared to take a hit from high unemployment, surging inflation and a bad drought that was raising concerns about electricity supply from crucial hydro-power plants.

Related Topics

Electricity Drought From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

5 seconds ago
 Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

13 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

26 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

30 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.