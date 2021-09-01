Brasília, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Brazil's economy performed worse than expected in the second quarter of 2021, contracting 0.1 percent in the latest sign the Latin American giant's coronavirus recovery has lost steam.

Analysts had forecast growth of around 0.2 percent but the economy appeared to take a hit from high unemployment, surging inflation and a bad drought that was raising concerns about electricity supply from crucial hydro-power plants.