Open Menu

Brazil's Embraer To Build Flying Taxis In Sao Paulo

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Brazil's Embraer to build flying taxis in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Brazilian aeronautics company Embraer and its urban mobility subsidiary Eve said Thursday they would build a factory near Sao Paulo to manufacture electric flying taxis that could take off as soon as 2026.

The factory for "electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft" or eVTOL, will be built in the city of Taubate in Sao Paulo state, the companies announced on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos Dumont.

Taubate is a city of some 310,000 inhabitants about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic capital.

The drone-like passenger vehicles, which resemble small helicopters, will initially be used in taxi fleets, with the first flights costing about $50 to $100 per person per trip, company sources told AFP.

The initial flights will have a pilot, but a later rollout of self-piloted vehicles is also on the cards.

Each eVTOL can carry four to six passengers.

The vehicles will be 100 percent electric, allowing for emissions-free flights.

Embraer said it has already received orders for 2,850 eVTOLs worth about $1.5 billion from 28 clients in several countries, including helicopter operators, airlines and flight-sharing platforms.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Eve Air Mobility, which has not yet reported revenues, recorded a net loss of $25 million in the first quarter of 2023, due in particular to expenses related to research and development of the eVTOL.

Sao Paulo, a megalopolis of 11.5 million people with monster traffic jams, has the largest helicopter fleet in the world.

"We believe in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market," Embraer president Francisco Gomes Neto said in a statement.

Added Eve vice president of program management and operation, Alice Altissimo: "We are equipped to efficiently scale the production volume sustainably to meet the demands of a growing market."

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Traffic New York Stock Exchange Taubate Santos Sao Paulo Alice Brazil Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

8 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

8 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

10 hours ago
Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

10 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

10 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

10 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

10 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

10 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous