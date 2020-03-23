UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Football Clubs Offer Stadiums To Help With Coronavirus Sick

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Brazil's top football clubs are handing over their stadiums to allow health authorities to turn them into field hospitals and clinics to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

With football in the country suspended until further notice, more than half the clubs in Brazil's Serie A have given up their stadiums as authorities in densely populated Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro seek to expand hospital capacity to deal with the crisis.

Current South American champions Flamengo are giving control of their famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to health authorities, said club president Rodolfo Landim.

"In this grim moment, I wanted to invite our great Red and Black nation to renew hope and work for better days. Let us take care of our elders, help those who need it most," Landim wrote in a message to supporters.

Authorities in Sao Paulo -- Brazil's biggest city -- said they would install 200 beds in a field hospital at the Pacaembu municipal stadium to relieve pressure on the city's hospitals, while two of the city's big clubs were also lending a hand.

Corinthians said they have made their Itaquerao stadium and their training headquarters available "so that the authorities can evaluate how they can be used to combat the spread of the disease".

Santos announced that a temporary clinic would be set up in one of the lounges inside its Vila Belmiro stadium.

Brazil currently has 1,128 confirmed infections and 18 deaths.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday predicted the virus would reach its peak in the country between April and June, anticipating a drop in COVID-19 infections from September.

Mandetta warned the health system in the country of 210 million people could reach saturation by the end of April.

Related Topics

Football Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil April June September From Top Flamengo Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

31 minutes ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.