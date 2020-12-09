UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Gol To Become First Airline To Resume 737 MAX Flights

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Brazil's Gol to become first airline to resume 737 MAX flights

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian airline Gol said it would become the first company on Wednesday to resume commercial flights with the Boeing 737 MAX, nearly 21 months after the plane was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

"For the past 20 months, we have been carrying out the most intensive safety review in the history of commercial aviation," Gol's vice president for operations, Celso Ferrer, said in a statement.

"Safety comes first and foremost." Gol, the biggest domestic airline in Brazil, said 140 of its pilots had undergone training on the newly overhauled jet in the United States.

The company said it expected to have its full fleet of seven 737 MAX planes back in the air by the end of the year.

Gol did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Brazilian news site UOL cited the company's chief executive, Paulo Kakinoff, as saying that any passenger who did not feel comfortable flying on the 737 MAX would be allowed to reschedule the flight any time at no cost.

The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that together killed 346 people.

The fallout of the 2018 Lion Air and 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crashes plunged Boeing into crisis -- made worse for the US aerospace giant by the upheaval the coronavirus pandemic has brought for the travel industry.

Investigations identified a principal cause of both crashes as a faulty flight handling system.

Meant to keep the plane from stalling as it ascended, the automated system instead forced the nose of the plane downward.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered Boeing to overhaul the system and implement new pilot training protocols.

Last month, it approved the plane to return to service after the upgrades were put in place.

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) followed suit on November 25.

They are the only two aviation regulators to green-light the plane so far.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) began the process of recertifying it last month.

In the US, American Airlines is expected to become the first company to resume commercial service with the 737 MAX, with a flight scheduled for December 29.

Related Topics

Company Brazil United States SITE March November December 2018 2019 From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

9 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

9 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

9 hours ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

9 hours ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

9 hours ago

US Religious Freedom Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s e ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.