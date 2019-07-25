UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Haddad Maia Suspended After Failed Drugs Test

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Brazil's Haddad Maia suspended after failed drugs test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test, just three weeks after one of her greatest results when she knocked 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza out of Wimbledon.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said the 23-year-old world number 99 had tested positive for an anabolic agent at the Croatia Open in Bol in June.

"(Her urine) sample was found to contain SARM S-22 and SARM LGD-4033 metabolite.

Which are prohibited," said an ITF statement.

"Positive tests for non-specified substances carry a mandatory provisional suspension." On July 12, Haddad Maia was charged with an anti-doping rule violation and was provisionally suspended with effect from July 22.

Left-handed Haddad Maia, who reached a best ranking of 58 in 2017, came through qualifying at Wimbledon and defeated Muguruza in the first round.

She was knocked out in the second round by British wildcard Harriet Dart.

