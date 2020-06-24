Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The wife of one of the most famous defenders of the Amazon rainforest, the indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, died Tuesday following a stroke, her family said.

"My grandmother Bekwyjka... suffered a stroke and a heart attack. Because of fears she could contract the coronavirus, she was not transferred to the city. But she did not hold on, and has just left us," the couple's granddaughter Mayalu Txucarramae wrote on Twitter.

"My grandfather is devastated by the loss of his companion, counselor and matriarch." Known for his colorful feather headdresses and the large disc inserted in his lower lip, Raoni has traveled the world raising awareness about the threat posed by the destruction of the Amazon.

A chief of the Kayapo people in northern Brazil, he is now in his 90s.

Bekwyjka was his wife of more than six decades, said Gert-Peter Bruch, founder of the environmental group Planet Amazon.

"She used to welcome us in her home and complain when we took her husband far away from her. We loved knowing she was by his side," Bruch wrote on Facebook.

"Goodbye to a great woman. Thank you for sharing the man of your life with the world." In Brazil, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after the United States, the pandemic has hit especially hard among indigenous groups, who have a history of vulnerability to outside diseases.

More than 7,700 indigenous people have been infected in Brazil, and nearly 350 have died, according to the Brazilian Indigenous Peoples' Association (APIB).

That has left many of Brazil's 900,000 indigenous people fearful of catching the virus.

Another iconic indigenous leader in Brazil, chief Paulinho Paiakan, died last week after contracting the virus.