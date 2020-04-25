UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Justice Minister Resigns Over 'political Interference'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sergio Moro, Brazil's justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the Federal police chief.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, hit out at "political interference" with the federal police, saying he could not do his job without "autonomy" for the force.

The news sparked jitters in the markets with Sao Paulo's stock exchange, the largest in Latin America, closing down nearly 5.5 percent and the real dropping to a record low of 5.

7 against the US Dollar.

"I'm going to start packing up my things and send my resignation letter," said Moro, 47, during a long speech in the capital Brasilia in which he accused the far-right Bolsonaro of "breaking the promise of a carte blanche."Bolsonaro hit back at Moro, accusing him of being motivated by "ego" and making "unfounded accusations."The president claimed he had told several lawmakers before Moro announced his resignation: "Today you will see a person who is committed to himself, to his ego, but not to Brazil."

