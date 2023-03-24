UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula Delays China Visit By A Day Due To Pneumonia: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Brazil's Lula delays China visit by a day due to pneumonia: officials

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed by one day the start of his state visit to China due to a case of "mild pneumonia", his office said Friday.

"The President of the Republic, Lula da Silva... has mild pneumonia and, for this reason, he will postpone until Sunday the start of his trip to China," the presidency said in a statement.

The 77-year-old leftist president had been due to leave for China on Saturday, but after undergoing a medical examination at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital, a leading clinic in Brazil, his departure has been rescheduled to Sunday.

On his trip, Lula is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he hopes to reinforce trade, discuss international mediation in Ukraine and reclaim his country's role in global geopolitics.

After a period of isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula is seeking to renew ties with allies.

Lula had two meetings with ministers that were canceled on Friday, according to the presidency.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Visit Beijing Brazil Sunday Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start wi ..

10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start with thrilling padel competition ..

10 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to CPEC

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Macron Says UK King Charles May Come to France in ..

Macron Says UK King Charles May Come to France in Early Summer

10 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s support for Syria testifies to deep-roo ..

UAE&#039;s support for Syria testifies to deep-rooted relations between two coun ..

15 minutes ago
 UAEFA, FIFA hold coordination meeting on hosting B ..

UAEFA, FIFA hold coordination meeting on hosting Beach Soccer World Cup

45 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup welcomes Ramadan Mobile Cannon for ..

Dubai World Cup welcomes Ramadan Mobile Cannon for cultural showcase

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.