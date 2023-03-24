(@FahadShabbir)

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed by one day the start of his state visit to China due to a case of "mild pneumonia", his office said Friday.

"The President of the Republic, Lula da Silva... has mild pneumonia and, for this reason, he will postpone until Sunday the start of his trip to China," the presidency said in a statement.

The 77-year-old leftist president had been due to leave for China on Saturday, but after undergoing a medical examination at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital, a leading clinic in Brazil, his departure has been rescheduled to Sunday.

On his trip, Lula is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he hopes to reinforce trade, discuss international mediation in Ukraine and reclaim his country's role in global geopolitics.

After a period of isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula is seeking to renew ties with allies.

Lula had two meetings with ministers that were canceled on Friday, according to the presidency.