Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked the commander of Brazil's army Saturday, two weeks after an election-denying mob loyal to his far-right predecessor ransacked the halls of power in Brasilia.

The veteran leftist's dismissal of Julio Cesar de Arruda, confirmed by military sources, came a day before Lula was to make his first trip abroad -- to Argentina -- as he moves to put the South American powerhouse back on the international stage.

Arruda had only taken up the post on December 30, two days before the end of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro's term, and was confirmed by Lula's administration in early January.

Lula held his first meeting with his military top brass on Friday. None of the participants made a statement afterward. Lula removed several dozen soldiers from his security detail following the unrest.