Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rose from poverty to become a president beloved by Brazil's working class, before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal that divided the nation.

Now, the bearded leftist hero with the trademark raspy voice is seeking to cap a spectacular comeback, from prison to a third term at the helm of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77.

Lula, as he is affectionately known, is hoping to unseat far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro, who was propelled to power in 2018 by an electorate fed up with Lula's Workers' Party (PT), mired in corruption scandals and the impeachment of his chosen successor.

Four years later, Lula is seen by many of those same voters as their only hope to unseat the vitriolic and divisive Bolsonaro, accused of overseeing Covid carnage, environmental destruction, and making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments.

"We need to fix this country ... so the Brazilian people can smile again," Lula said during a tireless campaign in which he crisscrossed the country and appeared on popular podcasts to lure younger voters.

He vows that under his rule, Brazilians will be able to get back to "eating picanha and drinking beer" on the weekends, referring to the popular cut of beef that high inflation put out of reach for many.

The comments reveal the renowned political skill and folksy touch that have endeared him to many across the globe, with Barack Obama once dubbing him "the most popular politician on Earth." The charismatic Lula was the favorite in the polls since the start of the campaign, and had been touted to possibly win a first round vote on October 2 outright.

But Bolsonaro performed better than expected, and is now snapping at his heels.

- Fall from grace - Lula left office in 2010 as a blue-collar hero who presided over a commodity-fueled economic boom that helped lift 30 million people out of poverty.

Despite fears at the time that his brand of leftism would be too radical, Lula's 2003-2010 administration mixed trailblazing social programs with market-friendly economic policy.

He gained a reputation as a moderate and pragmatic leader.

Lula also turned Brazil into a key player on the international stage, helping secure it the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

At the end of his time in office, his approval rating stood at an unprecedented 87 percent.

But he then became mired in a massive corruption scandal centered on state-run oil company Petrobras that engulfed some of Brazil's most influential politicians, business executives and the PT.

Lula has always denied the accusations that he received kickbacks for giving out access to juicy Petrobras contracts.

He was jailed in 2018, the year Bolsonaro won. He spent more than 18 months in prison before being freed pending appeal.

His convictions were thrown out last year by the Supreme Court, which found the lead judge on the case was biased.

However, he was never exonerated. Many Brazilians remain traumatized by the scale of the corruption scandal, and would rather spoil their votes than pick Lula, who they still see as its incarnation.

However, many others have fond memories of economic prosperity under his rule.

- From poverty to president - Lula grew up in deep poverty, the seventh of eight children born to a family of illiterate farmers in the arid northeastern state of Pernambuco.

When he was seven, his family joined a wave of migration to the industrial heartland of Sao Paulo.

Lula worked as a shoeshine boy and peanut vendor before becoming a metalworker at the tender age of 14.

In the 1960s, he lost a finger in a workplace accident.

He rose quickly to become head of his trade union, and led major strikes in the 1970s that challenged the then-military dictatorship.

In 1980, he co-founded the Workers' Party, standing as its candidate for president nine years later.

Lula lost three presidential bids from 1989 to 1998, finally succeeding in 2002 and again four years later.

This is his sixth presidential campaign.

The father of five survived throat cancer and in 2017 lost his wife of four decades, Marisa Leticia Rocco, to a stroke.

Lula has said he is again "in love as if I were 20 years old" with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, a sociologist and PT activist whom he married in May.

If he wins, Lula has said he will not seek a second term.