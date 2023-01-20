UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula To Meet Biden On February 10 In Washington

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Brazil's Lula to meet Biden on February 10 in Washington

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will hold a meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on February 10, the South American country's presidency has told AFP.

Left-wing former trade unionist Lula, who took office on January 1 for a third term as Brazilian president, will fly to Washington on February 9 for a two-day trip, his communications team said.

Lula has said he wants to improve relations with foreign governments that were strained under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, such as those with the United States.

Bolsonaro waited 38 days to recognize Biden's 2020 election victory over Donald Trump, a close ally of the former Brazilian leader -- Bolsonaro was often branded the Tropical Trump.

Biden invited Lula to the White House on January 9, a day after thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the seats of power in Brasilia.

It was an attack reminiscent of Trump's supporters storming the Capitol in Washington two years earlier.

"Democracy is the only way for us to build a strong nation," Lula wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"That is why I will talk to Biden to see how he manages" the far right.

"Everyone wants to talk to Brazil," Lula had said earlier this week in an interview with the tv Globo channel.

Lula, 77, will begin his first international trip on Sunday by visiting neighbors Argentina and Uruguay.

He is also due to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on January 30 to discuss how to deal with far-right extremism.

Related Topics

Election Attack Washington Democracy Twitter White House German Trump Brasilia Argentina Brazil United States Uruguay January February Sunday 2020 TV

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

8 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

8 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

8 hours ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

8 hours ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

9 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.