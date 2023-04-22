Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Portugal's leader Saturday on his first European trip since taking office.

The veteran leftist is starting a comeback tour that his office has called "the relaunch of Brazil's diplomatic relations", after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula returned to the presidency in January, vowing "Brazil is back" on the international stage, and has chosen the country's former colonial ruler Portugal as his starting point in Europe.

He will also visit Spain on the tour, which comes on the heels of recent trips to China, the United States, Argentina and Uruguay.

After arriving in Lisbon on Friday, Lula's official programme begins Saturday with meetings with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo and Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The two countries will sign a series of deals on energy, science, education and other sectors.

Lula has also been pushing to set up a group of countries to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and the topic will be on the agenda for the trip, his foreign ministry said.

Seeking to revive Brazil's role as a deal-maker and go-between, he has vowed to cultivate friendly ties with all countries, and resisted taking sides with either the United States and Europe on one hand, or China and Russia on the other.