UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula To Meet Portuguese President On Europe Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Brazil's Lula to meet Portuguese president on Europe tour

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Portugal's leader Saturday on his first European trip since taking office.

The veteran leftist is starting a comeback tour that his office has called "the relaunch of Brazil's diplomatic relations", after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula returned to the presidency in January, vowing "Brazil is back" on the international stage, and has chosen the country's former colonial ruler Portugal as his starting point in Europe.

He will also visit Spain on the tour, which comes on the heels of recent trips to China, the United States, Argentina and Uruguay.

After arriving in Lisbon on Friday, Lula's official programme begins Saturday with meetings with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo and Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The two countries will sign a series of deals on energy, science, education and other sectors.

Lula has also been pushing to set up a group of countries to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and the topic will be on the agenda for the trip, his foreign ministry said.

Seeking to revive Brazil's role as a deal-maker and go-between, he has vowed to cultivate friendly ties with all countries, and resisted taking sides with either the United States and Europe on one hand, or China and Russia on the other.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Education Russia Europe China Visit Lisbon Argentina Spain Brazil Portugal United States Uruguay January All

Recent Stories

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

14 seconds ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

21 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

14 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.