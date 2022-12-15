Brasilia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official visits to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said Wednesday.

Vieira told reporters that Lula, who will take office from incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on January 1, also would attend a Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Argentina.