Valenciennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Marta became the leading scorer in the history of the men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals on Tuesday, overtaking Germany's Miroslav Klose with her penalty for Brazil against Italy.

The 33-year-old slammed home from the spot in the 74th minute of her side's final Group C game to put Brazil 1-0 up and move one ahead of former Bayern Munich and Lazio striker Klose in the all-time rankings.