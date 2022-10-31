Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77.

Lula, as he is affectionately known, scraped ahead of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to win a third term at the helm, election authorities confirmed.

Just 18 months ago, the bearded leftist hero with the trademark raspy voice was a political pariah, imprisoned in a corruption scandal that divided the nation.

Disgust with his Workers' Party (PT) propelled Bolsonaro into office in 2018, however the vitriolic and divisive conservative quickly lost popularity as he oversaw Covid-19 carnage, environmental destruction, and made comments criticized as racist, sexist and homophobic.

"We need to fix this country... so the Brazilian people can smile again," Lula said during a tireless campaign in which he crisscrossed the country and appeared on popular podcasts to lure younger voters.

He vowed that under his rule, Brazilians will be able to get back to "eating picanha and drinking beer" on the weekends, referring to the popular cut of beef that high inflation put out of reach for many.

The comments reveal the renowned political skill and folksy touch that endeared him to many across the globe, with Barack Obama once dubbing him "the most popular politician on Earth."The charismatic Lula was the slight favorite throughout a lengthy and polarizing election campaign.

However the election came down to the wire, with Bolsonaro snapping at his heels until the last.