UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Odebrecht Changes Name After Years Of Scandals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Brazil's Odebrecht changes name after years of scandals

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht announced Friday it has changed its name to Novonor, attempting to turn over a new leaf following years of high-profile and damaging corruption scandals all over Latin America.

"We're not erasing the past. The past cannot be erased," said Mauricio Odebrecht, who represents the majority shareholder, in a statement.

"After all the changes and course corrections we've instituted, now we're looking at what we want to be: a company inspired by the future. This is our new north." Odebrecht was at the center of the Operation car Wash corruption scandal that resulted in dozens of top Brazilian businessmen and politicians sent to jail, including Marcelo Odebrecht, the former company president and grandson of the construction giant's founder.

At the height of its influence before Operation Car Wash was launched six years ago, Odebrecht employed 180,000 people worldwide.

Now Novonor "is born as the holding company of a business group with 25,000 employees and six companies" working in engineering, construction, urban mobility and roads, oil and gas, real estate, petrochemicals and the naval industry, the statement said.

From its launch in 2014, the Operation Car Wash investigation uncovered a vast network of bribes paid by large construction companies to politicians to obtain major contracts with Brazil's state oil company Petrobras.

The case sparked political crises in several countries. In Peru, three former presidents are under investigation while a fourth, Alan Garcia, committed suicide in 2019 when police arrived at his home to take him into custody.

Odebrecht was ordered to pay many fines including one worth $2.6 billion to the governments of the United States, Brazil and Switzerland.

Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested in June 2015 and sentenced to 19 years in jail. That was reduced to 10 after he collaborated with investigators and since December 2017, he has served his time under house arrest.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Scandal Business Jail Company Oil Car Suicide Brazil Peru United States Switzerland June December Gas 2017 2015 2019 All Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

31 minutes ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

1 hour ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

1 hour ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

1 hour ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.