UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Palmeiras Leads River Plate Of Argentina In Libertadores Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazil's Palmeiras leads River Plate of Argentina in Libertadores semi-finals

Avellaneda, Argentina, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Brazil's Palmeiras beat 10-man River Plate of Argentina 3-0 Tuesday in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

The teams battled it out an empty stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, the match preceded by a minute's silence observed for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team that emerges victorious after the second leg in Sao Paulo next week will play either Boca Juniors of Argentina or Santos of Brazil in the January 30 final of South America's top club football tournament.

The final at Maracana stadium has been pushed back from November 2020 due to the global health crisis.

The first goal of the match came in the 26th minute on a long-range blast from Palmeiras forward Rony.

Minutes later Palmeiras had a shot disallowed for offside and River missed a chance with a wild free kick in the dying minutes of the first half.

Luiz Adriano scored for Palmeiras two minutes into the second half, squeezing a goal between goalkeeper Franco Armani's legs.

River went a man down in the 60th minute when a frustrated Jorge Carrascal received a red card for a kick at Gabriel Menino.

The ensuing free kick was headed in by Matias Vina to make it 3-0 in the 62nd and leave the Argentinian side a mountain to climb in next week's decisive match.

River Plate has lifted the Copa Libertadores four times since the tournament started in 1960 -- most recently in 2018 -- and Palmeiras once, in 1999.

Argentinian teams have won the most finals -- 25 in total.

Related Topics

Football Buenos Aires Santos Sao Paulo Man Argentina Brazil January November 2018 2020 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

8 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

9 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

9 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

9 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.