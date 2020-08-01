UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Pantanal Wetlands Hit By Record Fires In July

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Brazil's Pantanal wetlands hit by record fires in July

Brasília, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The Pantanal, the largest tropical wetlands in the world, suffered a record number of fires in July, according to satellite data, prompting the Brazilian government to deploy the army to fight them.

Brazil's national space agency, INPE, identified 1,669 fires this month in the Brazilian Pantanal, triple the number from July 2019 and the worst month on record since it began tracking in 1998.

Previously, the worst month was July 2005, with 1,259 fires.

Fires in the first seven months of the year also tripled from the same period last year, with a total of 4,203 -- even though 2019 was already a devastating year, with six times more fires than 2018.

The Brazilian defense ministry said it had sent five military planes and 320 troops to the region to fight the fires.

The Pantanal, which sits at the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest and stretches from Brazil into Paraguay and Bolivia, is home to an immense wealth of biodiversity.

Brazil's government is under pressure to do more to protect the Amazon and Pantanal.

Environmentalists accuse President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right climate change skeptic, of attacking the country's vital natural resources with policies promoting agriculture and mining on protected lands.

Related Topics

World Army Agriculture Same Brazil Bolivia Paraguay July 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

9 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

11 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

9 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.