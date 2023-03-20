UrduPoint.com

Brazil's President Lula Garners 41 Pct Approval Rating: Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Brazil's President Lula garners 41 pct approval rating: poll

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has garnered a 41 percent approval rating since taking office on Jan 1 for a third term, an opinion poll has shown.

The survey, conducted by pollster IPEC (Intelligence in Research and Strategic Consulting) and published Sunday by news outlet O Globo, showed Lula enjoys higher approval than his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) did at the start of his term (34 percent).

Some 41 percent of those surveyed rated his administration as "good" or "excellent," and 30 percent rated it as "regular," said IPEC.

Lula received better ratings at the start of his two previous terms with 51 percent approval in 2003 and 49 percent in 2007, the pollster noted.

IPEC's executive director, Marcia Cavallari, told O Globo that the Brazilian president's approval is at a "good level," because half of the respondents who rated his administration as "regular," approve of the way he is governing.

The survey shows Brazil's northeast region, the poorest in the country, is where the president has the highest approval rating, with 53 percent of respondents describing his administration as "good" or "excellent."Lula was least supported in the Central-West region and the northern Amazon, where his approval rating stood at 31 percent.

Related Topics

Brazil Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

29 minutes ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

29 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

44 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s fir ..

RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s first free zone dedicated to digi ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

59 minutes ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.