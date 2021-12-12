UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Samba Symbol Monarco Dead At 88

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Brazil's samba symbol Monarco dead at 88

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Brazilian singer and composer Hildemar Diniz, known as Monarco and considered one of the most important figures of samba music, died Saturday aged 88.

His death was announced by Portela, one of the most famous samba schools in Rio de Janeiro where he served as president.

"It is with deep sadness that Portela reports the death of our honorary president, Monarco," who had been hospitalized since November in the city "to undergo bowel surgery," the school said on its website.

It said he died from complications during the surgery.

Monarco was one of the great samba composers and headed Portela, which holds 22 Rio carnival parade titles, the most in history.

He started composing when he was just 17, before recording his first solo album in 1976 and proceeding to collaborate with some of Brazil's biggest samba artists, such as Marisa Monte and Paulinho da Viola.

"Monarco was always a born teacher, with a generous personality who liked to share his knowledge and stories," Monte wrote on Twitter after his death was announced.

She described him as "a living testimony of the history of samba."In 2015, he won a Brazilian Music Award in the Best Samba Album category and in 2019 was nominated for Best Samba/Pagode Album at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Related Topics

Music Twitter Died Rio De Janeiro Brazil November 2015 2019 Samba Bank Limited From Share Best Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

9 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

10 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

10 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.