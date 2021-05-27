SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Brazil's Sao Paulo state, the country's hardest-hit by COVID-19, on Wednesday announced an extension of restrictions including lockdown until June 14, due to a rise in hospitalizations.

"The indicators of the pandemic recommend caution and that is why we are adopting caution," Governor Joao Doria said at a press conference.

Sao Paulo had planned to ease the measures, including reopening restaurants and other non-essential businesses as of May 31.

Now, a 9:00 p.m. (2400 GMT) to 5:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) curfew will remain in place, and establishments allow a maximum capacity of 40 percent.

The occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the state has again exceeded 80 percent, which had not happened since the end of April, according to the state government.

Sao Paulo, the most populous Brazilian state with more than 46 million inhabitants, has registered 3,226,875 accumulated cases and 109,241 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.